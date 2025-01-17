Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading 10.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.49. 128,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 349,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPOF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 2.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a market cap of $755.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 2,595,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $39,842,429.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $468,881.10. The trade was a 98.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 63.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth about $1,076,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.