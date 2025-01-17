Yarbrough Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 121.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,638 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust comprises 0.6% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $16,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth about $323,337,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,608 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,107 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,644 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,965,000.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance
iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $61.75.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
