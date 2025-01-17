Yarbrough Capital LLC Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after buying an additional 275,717 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,505,000 after purchasing an additional 97,990 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $363.38 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a PE ratio of 712.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $354.67 and its 200 day moving average is $312.81.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.88.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total transaction of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at $14,791,491.63. The trade was a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,935,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

