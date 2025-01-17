Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $217,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 236,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,821,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 51.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $683,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in DexCom by 4.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 949,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,671,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $650,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Up 5.5 %

DXCM stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

