Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $217,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 236,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,821,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 51.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $683,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in DexCom by 4.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 949,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,671,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $650,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DexCom Stock Up 5.5 %
DXCM stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on DXCM
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
DexCom Profile
DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DexCom
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Buffett’s Sale of BAC Stock: A Smart Move or Missed Opportunity?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Energy Sector Shines in 2025: 2 Stocks Leading the Charge
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Market Volatility Ahead? These 3 ETFs Stand Out
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.