Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 614 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 29.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 5.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Shares of RCKY opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $177.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.10. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.22). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RCKY. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rocky Brands from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCKY

About Rocky Brands

(Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.