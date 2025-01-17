Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,058,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 968,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,815,000 after acquiring an additional 399,080 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,253,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,230,000 after acquiring an additional 332,319 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 905,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,973,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,324,000.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SFLR opened at $32.97 on Friday. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $291.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

