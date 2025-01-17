Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Has $3.16 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December makes up about 1.8% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $846.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

