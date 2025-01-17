Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

