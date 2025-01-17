Zacks Research Has Positive View of AXIS Capital Q1 Earnings

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for AXIS Capital in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $10.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXS. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE AXS opened at $89.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 32.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 424.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth $99,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.