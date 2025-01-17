Zacks Research Predicts Stronger Earnings for Raymond James

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $10.99 per share.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS.

RJF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $169.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.09.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $164.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.60 and its 200-day moving average is $136.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $104.24 and a 1-year high of $171.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 1.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Raymond James by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 1,170 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $198,233.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,730.03. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $8,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,364,303. This represents a 15.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,621 shares of company stock worth $10,729,488. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.60%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

