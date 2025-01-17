Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Trading 22.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) were up 22.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.72. Approximately 148,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 358% from the average daily volume of 32,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.
Zentek Trading Up 17.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 2.20.
About Zentek
Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.
