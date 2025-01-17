Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Trading Up 10% – What’s Next?

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.54. Approximately 81,255 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 25,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Zentek Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market cap of C$171.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Zentek Company Profile

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

