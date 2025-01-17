Zentry Price Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Zentry has a market cap of $213.14 million and $5.65 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zentry token can now be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zentry has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,025.07 or 0.99763607 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101,059.91 or 0.98819843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry launched on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,305,100,706 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.3559246 with 6,305,100,706.77271307 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.03287043 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $5,758,530.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

