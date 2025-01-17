zkSync (ZK) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

zkSync (ZK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, zkSync has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One zkSync token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. zkSync has a total market capitalization of $677.90 million and approximately $63.21 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,189.49 or 0.99790105 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103,466.04 or 0.99097199 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.18588747 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $72,329,810.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

