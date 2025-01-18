1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Acquires $447,130.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $447,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,285,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,411,718.12. The trade was a 1.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 97,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $741,080.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $359,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 40,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $312,000.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $8.14 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $522.75 million, a P/E ratio of -58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $193.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLWS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

