12,502 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Decker Retirement Planning Inc.

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.7% of Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the third quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $521.74 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $409.16 and a 1-year high of $539.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.80.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

