180 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Bought by Decker Retirement Planning Inc.

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,649,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 36.8% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,527,000 after buying an additional 72,097 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $191.16 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $123.23 and a 52 week high of $198.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,374.17. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,487 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.