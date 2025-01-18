25 LLC Buys 3,367 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

25 LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 15.1% of 25 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. 25 LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $35,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $204.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $171.81 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.95.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

