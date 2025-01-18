25 LLC Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

25 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 107.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. 25 LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bush Investment Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,570,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after buying an additional 99,031 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 530,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.