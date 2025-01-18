25 LLC Sells 881 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

25 LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of 25 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $549.46 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $434.16 and a 1-year high of $559.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.