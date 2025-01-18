2,616 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in PayPal by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

PayPal Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,468,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,702. The company has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

