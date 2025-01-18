3,323 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

