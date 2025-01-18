376 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Purchased by Decker Retirement Planning Inc.

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 376 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 684.6% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.1 %
AEM opened at $85.12 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Agnico Eagle Mines
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Agnico Eagle Mines
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.