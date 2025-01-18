376 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Purchased by Decker Retirement Planning Inc.

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 376 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 684.6% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.1 %

AEM opened at $85.12 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

