39,952 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Avanza Fonder AB

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,722,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,070,491,000 after purchasing an additional 211,787 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,135,000 after purchasing an additional 75,429 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,433,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,343,000 after buying an additional 538,514 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,693,000 after buying an additional 3,357,329 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,794,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,015,000 after buying an additional 174,673 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $78.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.22. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.24 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FIS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

