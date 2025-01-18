4,173 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Bought by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $392,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $408,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 71,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 94,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Daiwa America raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BMY opened at $56.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -69.08%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.