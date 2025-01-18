44,092 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Acquired by Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 44,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,293,000 after buying an additional 4,091,747 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,420,000 after buying an additional 3,140,696 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,396,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,371 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $53.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

