5,274 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Purchased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 1,010.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,557,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,057 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 32,962.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,521 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,773,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 352.9% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 804,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,317,000 after buying an additional 627,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,134,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $104.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.38. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $106.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,191.68. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

