5,782 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Acquired by Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 838.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy bought 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,159,707.85. This represents a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $51.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.03. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $708.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

