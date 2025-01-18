5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Short Interest Up 12.9% in December

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the December 15th total of 956,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of 5E Advanced Materials

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 51,668 shares during the period.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FEAM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.47. 158,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91. 5E Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.48.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

