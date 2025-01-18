75 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Acquired by Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 43.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.86.

Insider Activity

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,498.20. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $419.26 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $398.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $423.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.36.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.