7,783 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Acquired by Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.8% of Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU opened at $131.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $134.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.94.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

