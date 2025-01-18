780 Shares in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 1.4 %

SW opened at $52.95 on Friday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 294.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 672.26%.

Insider Activity at Smurfit Westrock

In related news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,371,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,119.24. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

