8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) & Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Head to Head Survey

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Computer Services and 8X8″s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $316.65 million N/A $61.86 million N/A N/A 8X8 $719.56 million 0.47 -$67.59 million ($0.55) -4.69

Computer Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

94.0% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of 8X8 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Computer Services and 8X8, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 8X8 3 2 3 0 2.00

8X8 has a consensus price target of $2.87, indicating a potential upside of 11.30%. Given 8X8’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Computer Services.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services N/A N/A N/A 8X8 -9.68% -6.00% -0.83%

Summary

8X8 beats Computer Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. The company offers processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies. It also provides integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and electronic document distribution services; corporate intranets; board portals; Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; cybersecurity risk assessment; network management; and cloud-based managed services. In addition, the company offers compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It serves community and regional banks; multi-bank holding companies; and technology, logistics, and insurance organizations, as well as various other business enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements. The company also provides 8×8 Communications Platform as-a-Service, a communications platform-as-a-service capabilities that enable businesses to directly integrate its platform services within their websites, mobile apps, and business systems for personalized customer engagement; and Solutions for Microsoft Teams. In addition, it offers and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact center solutions. The company markets its services to end users through industry conferences, trade shows, webinars, and local and digital advertising channels. 8×8, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

