AAR (NYSE:AIR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

AAR stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.25. The stock had a trading volume of 165,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,495. AAR has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.22.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AAR will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 33,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $2,357,062.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,913.60. This represents a 34.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 17,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,153,147.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,383.58. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,793 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,346 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in AAR by 32.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

