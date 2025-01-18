Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. Acacia Research has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $427.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.52.
In related news, Director Isaac T. Kohlberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,274 shares in the company, valued at $316,582.18. This trade represents a 17.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.
Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.
