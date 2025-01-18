Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Acacia Research Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. Acacia Research has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $427.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Acacia Research

In related news, Director Isaac T. Kohlberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,274 shares in the company, valued at $316,582.18. This trade represents a 17.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acacia Research

Acacia Research Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after acquiring an additional 265,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Acacia Research by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,772,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 233,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Acacia Research by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,510,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,038,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 8.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 393,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 31,352 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.