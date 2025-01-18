ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 20th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 20th. This is a boost from ADENTRA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

ADENTRA Stock Performance

Shares of ADENTRA stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51. The company has a market cap of $890.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.57. ADENTRA has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $45.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on ADENTRA from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ADENTRA from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James set a C$60.00 price target on ADENTRA and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

ADENTRA Company Profile

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

