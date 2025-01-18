Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Stock Price Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $32.02. Approximately 14,257 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 5,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.
Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.
