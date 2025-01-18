AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) Shares Acquired by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

CWS stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.85. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $71.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.23.

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and outperform the S&P 500 Index by holding a focused group of US-listed stocks using proprietary models.

