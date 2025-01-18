Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Sells $946,950.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $946,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,056,825.76. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total transaction of $997,350.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $977,175.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $990,300.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $977,550.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $979,125.00.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $121.81 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.82 and its 200-day moving average is $116.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.54 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 37.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Agilysys by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 117.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 76.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

