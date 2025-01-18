Albert D Mason Inc. Buys 77 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock opened at $145.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.86. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $110.46 and a 1 year high of $152.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.66%.

In other news, Director Edward Geiser acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $362,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,003.78. This represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATO. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.75.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

