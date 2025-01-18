Albert D Mason Inc. Decreases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $219,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 214,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. This represents a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average of $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.13 and a 1-year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.