Albert D Mason Inc. Has $800,000 Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. owned 0.05% of Tennant worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Tennant during the second quarter worth $71,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $85.07 on Friday. Tennant has a 52-week low of $78.57 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.76.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.05). Tennant had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNC. Northcoast Research began coverage on Tennant in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

