Alhambra Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $599,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,568,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 176.3% during the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,632,000 after buying an additional 315,022 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 417,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,236,000 after acquiring an additional 227,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2006 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.