Alhambra Investment Management LLC Sells 238 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 86.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767,072 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after buying an additional 10,419,351 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $501,184,000 after acquiring an additional 276,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,356 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.32.

PayPal stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

