AltC Acquisition Announces Resignation of Director

AltC Acquisition (NYSE: ALCC), a leading company in the industry, recently filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 13, 2025. The filing detailed the resignation of Christopher Wright, a director of the company’s Board of Directors.

According to the 8-K filing, Christopher Wright informed the Board of AltC Acquisition that he plans to resign as a director, including his roles on the Board’s Audit Committee and Compensation Committee. His resignation is contingent upon his confirmation as the United States Secretary of Energy by the United States Senate. It was emphasized that Mr. Wright’s decision to step down is solely related to his potential confirmation as Secretary of Energy and not due to any discord with AltC Acquisition on operational matters, policies, or practices.

The departure of Christopher Wright as a director marks a significant change within AltC Acquisition’s leadership structure. His contributions and insights will be missed, and the company will now need to initiate the process of filling the vacant director position.

As per the filing, AltC Acquisition confirmed that the resignation would be effective upon Christopher Wright’s confirmation as the United States Secretary of Energy.

Following the submission of the 8-K filing to the SEC, AltC Acquisition awaits further developments and will implement appropriate measures to address the vacancy on its Board of Directors.

This news comes as AltC Acquisition continues to focus on its strategic growth and operational excellence, navigating through the evolving market landscape and pursuing its business objectives.

Investors and stakeholders are recommended to monitor future announcements from AltC Acquisition to stay informed about any subsequent updates regarding the Board of Directors and corporate governance.

The Form 8-K filing submitted by AltC Acquisition highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance in its communications with shareholders and the broader financial community.

