Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Up 11.4% in December

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 933,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

ASPS opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Deer Park Road Corp increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,277,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares during the quarter. Altisource Portfolio Solutions makes up approximately 0.2% of Deer Park Road Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Deer Park Road Corp owned approximately 15.86% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

