ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2025

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXOGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 8,390,000 shares. Approximately 24.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 984,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Insider Transactions at ALX Oncology

In other news, Director Rekha Hemrajani purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,150. This represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,443 shares of company stock valued at $23,309. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 50.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALXO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $1.74 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.

About ALX Oncology

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.