ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 8,390,000 shares. Approximately 24.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 984,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.
In other news, Director Rekha Hemrajani purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,150. This represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,443 shares of company stock valued at $23,309. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 50.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $1.74 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
