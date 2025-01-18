American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 7.15% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,494,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 262.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 93,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 67,579 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 5,834.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 42,709 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,070,000 after buying an additional 33,122 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000.

NYSEARCA:KORP opened at $45.95 on Friday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $48.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99.

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

