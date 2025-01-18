American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) CFO Rodney M. Smith Sells 16,567 Shares

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $190.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $170.46 and a 12-month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.67.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

