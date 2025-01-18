Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $551.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.29 and a 52-week high of $577.00.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $560.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total value of $1,199,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,437.45. This represents a 33.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total value of $5,900,814.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,190.48. The trade was a 64.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,715 shares of company stock worth $11,983,436. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

